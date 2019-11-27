Star Group, L.P. to Host Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Webcast and Conference Call December 6, 2019

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Group, L.P. (the "Company" or "Star") (NYSE:SGU), a leading home energy distributor and services provider, today announced that it will release its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter results after the close of trading on December 5, 2019. Members of Star's management team will host a webcast and conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time the following day, December 6, 2019, to review the three months and fiscal year ended September 30, 2019.



The webcast will be accessible on the company's website, at www.stargrouplp.com, and the telephone number for the conference call is 877-327-7688 (or 412-317-5112 for international callers).

About Star Group, L.P.

Star Group, L.P. is a full service provider specializing in the sale of home heating products and services to residential and commercial customers to heat their homes and buildings. The Company also sells and services heating and air conditioning equipment to its home heating oil and propane customers and, to a lesser extent, provides these offerings to customers outside of its home heating oil and propane customer base. In certain of Star's marketing areas, the Company provides plumbing services, primarily to its home heating oil and propane customer base. Star also sells diesel fuel, gasoline and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. Star is the nation's largest retail distributor of home heating oil based upon sales volume. Including its propane locations, Star serves customers in the more northern and eastern states within the Northeast, Central and Southeast U.S. regions. Additional information is available by obtaining the Company's SEC filings at www.sec.gov and by visiting Star's website at www.stargrouplp.com.

CONTACT: