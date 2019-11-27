Menlo Therapeutics CEO to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus (itch), today announced that Steve Basta, chief executive officer of Menlo Therapeutics, will provide a corporate update via a fireside chat at the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference to be held in New York on December 03, 2019 at 4:00 pm ET.



The fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed by logging onto the "Investors" section of the Menlo Therapeutics website at www.menlotherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company's website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of serlopitant, a once-daily oral NK 1 receptor antagonist, for the treatment of pruritus. The company's clinical development program for serlopitant covers three indications and includes two ongoing Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis, a Phase 3-ready clinical program for the treatment of pruritus associated with psoriasis, and a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus of unknown origin.

