Passage Bio to Present at Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
November 27, 2019 8:00am   Comments
PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, a genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system diseases, today announced that management will present at the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 5th, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET in New York, NY.

About Passage Bio
Passage Bio is a privately-held genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system diseases. The company is based in Philadelphia, PA and has a research, collaboration and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania (Penn) and its Gene Therapy Program (GTP). The GTP conducts IND-enabling preclinical work and Passage Bio conducts all clinical development, regulatory strategy and commercialization activities under the agreement. The company has a development portfolio of six product candidates, with the option to license six more, with lead programs in GM1 gangliosidosis, Fronto-Temporal dementia and Krabbe disease. Since inception, Passage Bio has raised $225 million with investments from OrbiMed, Versant Ventures, Frazier Healthcare Partners, Access Biotechnology, Lily Asia Ventures, New Leaf Venture Partners, Vivo Capital, and Boxer Capital of Tavistock Group, among others.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Sarah McCabe
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
sarah.mccabe@sternir.com

Media:
Emily Maxwell
HDMZ
312-506-5220
emily.maxwell@hdmz.com

