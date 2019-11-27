Zogenix to Participate in the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX), a global pharmaceutical company developing rare disease therapies, today announced that Stephen J. Farr, Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference, taking place December 3-5, 2019, in New York City.



Zogenix Fireside Chat Details Date: Thursday, December 5, 2019 Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel Time: 10:00 AM Eastern Time Webcast: The fireside chat will be webcast live and archived for 90 days on Zogenix's Investor Relations website at https://zogenixinc.gcs-web.com

About Zogenix

Zogenix is a global pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing transformative therapies to improve the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases. The Company has two late-stage development programs underway: FINTEPLA® (fenfluramine) for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut syndromes, two rare and often-catastrophic childhood-onset epilepsies. Additionally, Zogenix is in clinical development with MT1621, a novel, investigational substrate enhancement therapy for the treatment of a rare genetic disorder called TK2 deficiency. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for filing the Company's New Drug Application (NDA) for FINTEPLA for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. The FDA granted Priority Review for the NDA for FINTEPLA. The marketing authorization application for FINTEPLA for Dravet syndrome is under review by the European Medicines Agency. Zogenix expects top-line data results from its Phase 3 study of FINTEPLA in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome in the first quarter of 2020. FINTEPLA is also in development in Japan for Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut syndromes.

CONTACTS:

Zogenix

Melinda Baker

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

+1 (510) 788-8732 | corpcomms@zogenix.com

Investors

Andrew McDonald

Founding Partner, LifeSci Advisors LLC

+1 (646) 597-6987 | Andrew@lifesciadvisors.com