MyoKardia to Present at Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK), today announced that Tassos Gianakakos, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, December 4th, 2019, at 10:15 a.m. ET in Boston, MA.



A webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the Investors section of MyoKardia's website at http://investors.myokardia.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on the MyoKardia website for 90 days following the conference.

About MyoKardia

MyoKardia is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing targeted therapies for the treatment of serious cardiovascular diseases. The company is pioneering a precision medicine approach to its discovery and development efforts by 1) understanding the biomechanical underpinnings of disease, 2) targeting the proteins that modulate a given condition, 3) identifying patient populations with shared disease characteristics and 4) applying learnings from research and clinical studies to inform and guide pipeline growth and advancement. MyoKardia's initial focus is on small molecule therapeutics aimed at the muscle proteins of the heart that modulate cardiac muscle contraction to address diseases driven by excessive contraction, impaired relaxation, or insufficient contraction. Among its discoveries are three clinical-stage therapeutics: mavacamten (formerly MYK-461) in Phase 3 and Phase 2 clinical trials for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM); MYK-491 in Phase 2 for patients with stable heart failure; and MYK-224 in Phase 1 development for HCM.

MyoKardia's mission is to change the world for people with serious cardiovascular disease through bold and innovative science.

Contacts: