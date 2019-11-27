Market Overview

Royal Dutch Shell Advance notice of Q4 2019 Results announcement

Globe Newswire  
November 27, 2019
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

Notice of Results

The Hague, November 27 st   -  On Thursday January  30 st  at 07.00 GMT (08.00 CET and 02.00 EST) Royal Dutch Shell plc will release its fourth quarter, full year results and fourth quarter interim dividend announcement for 2019.

These announcements will be available on http://www.shell.com/investors.

For enquiries please contact:  
Shell Media Relations: +44 (0)207 934 5550                                  
Shell Investor Relations: +31 (0)70 377 4540 or +1 832 337 2034

 

 


 


 


 


 

 

 

 

