THE MARKET AT WESTFIELD DEBUTS AT WORLD TRADE CENTER BRINGING A MAGICAL WINTER VILLAGE TO LOWER MANHATTAN

New York, New York, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired by Westfield World Trade Center's award-winning holiday market, the spirit of the season returns this year with a uniquely reimagined experience. Adorned with cobble stoned streets and glistening white lit garland throughout, "The Market at Westfield" will combine specially crafted holiday moments, the best of holiday shopping, engaging brand pop-ups, and festive entertainment all under one magnificent roof.

Welcomed by a grand entry gate nestled at the center of the majestic Oculus, "The Market at Westfield" transports visitors into a setting reminiscent of a magical, enchanted village replete with popular life-size chrome Snowmen, perfect for picture taking (#WestfieldWTC). "The Market at Westfield" mirrors a modern town square with jovial and engaging moments from carolers singing iconic holiday music, shopkeepers to assist with giftable products for friends and family, Santa's post office offering handwritten letters to Santa and beautiful gift wrapping service provided by Papyrus.

Open now through January 5, 2020, "The Market at Westfield" also showcases curated shopping galleries, live music, tasty treats and festive experiences for visitors of all ages – with notable highlights including:

22 hand-picked specialty shops offering limited-edition gifts, gourmet treats, and souvenirs. Featured brands include Baggallini, Lord Jones, Lovepop, Donuteria, Wild One, Pamela Barsky, By Aris, The New Stand, Coffee of Grace, Godiva Café, Food 52, Floga, Ring Ding, and Eataly.

"Instagrammable Moments" – A fun and interactive way to capture this year's "The Market at Westfield" includes a regal clock tower, chrome snowman and a lush and landscaped atmosphere.

In addition, the "The Market at Westfield" includes a number of convenient customer services, amenities and promotions, including:

"Style and Spirit" – Curated shopping collections and gift lists, product search navigation, gift recommendations, incentives and promotions – all integrated online at www.westfield.com/wtc/holiday . Westfield's digital and social media channels will also include rich user-generated content utilizing the #WestfieldWTC hashtag, as well as local influencer perspectives and recommendations.

Westfield World Trade Center Gift Cards – These enhanced, sleek-looking black gift cards with stylish wrapping are the perfect holiday gift and can be used anywhere American Express cards are accepted.

Shop Early, Get Rewarded Gift-With-Purchase Program – Starting December 1, guests who spend $250 at participating Westfield World Trade Center retailers will receive a $25 Reward Card at the concierge desk located in the Oculus. Guests can also be rewarded by special "surprise and delight" holiday gifts from the concierge and retail highlight moment like "Deal of the Week" highlighting amazing deals only valid for a week.

"Martinis and Mistletoe" Staycation Package – An exclusive festive package and social media sweepstakes in partnership with iconic downtown destinations and Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown. This offer includes a personally curated VIP shopping experience, two VIP access tickets to One World Observatory for stunning views over the city at sunset, Veuve Clicquot VIP Skating at Winterland Rink on The Rooftop at Pier 17, and dinner for two at CUT by Wolfgang Puck.

Westfield World Trade Center also offers concierge services during the holiday season, including "Ask an Elf", which allows guests to get quick answers to questions via text message, translation services, local event ticketing, restaurant reservations and more.

Information on Westfield World Trade Center's full holiday program can be found at www.westfield.com/wtc/holiday.

###

About Westfield World Trade Center

Situated at the portal of Lower Manhattan where 13 subway / PATH trains, multiple ferry lines, and millions of global travelers all converge – Westfield WorldTrade Center has become an instantly identifiable landmark like no other. This architectural marvel and the most complete retail destination in New York City showcases 80+ fashion, health, beauty, lifestyle, and technology brands under the magnificent roof of the iconic, Santiago Calatrava designed Oculus and throughout the galleries seamlessly connecting the entire WTC campus. The Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center and adjacent outdoor Oculus Plaza have become Lower Manhattan's newest meeting places and home to a multitude of community events, headline entertainment, art and cultural programming, social activities, as well as a weekly Farmers Market. For more information, visit www.westfield.com/westfieldworldtradecenter

Robyn Cottelli Westfield World Trade Center (212) 822 1118 robyn.cottelli@urw.com