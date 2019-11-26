ScottsMiracle-Gro to Present at Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG), one of the world's leading marketers of branded consumer lawn and garden products, will present at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 in New York. Chief Financial Officer Randy Coleman will discuss current business strategies at about 10:00 a.m. eastern time.



Investors and interested parties may listen to a live webcast of the presentation from the Company's investor relations at http://investor.scotts.com . An archive of the webcast will be available on the website for at least 12 months.