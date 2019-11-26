Market Overview

ScottsMiracle-Gro to Present at Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference

Globe Newswire  
November 26, 2019 1:25pm   Comments
MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG), one of the world's leading marketers of branded consumer lawn and garden products, will present at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 in New York. Chief Financial Officer Randy Coleman will discuss current business strategies at about 10:00 a.m. eastern time.

Investors and interested parties may listen to a live webcast of the presentation from the Company's investor relations at http://investor.scotts.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the website for at least 12 months.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro
With approximately $3.2 billion in sales, the Company is one of the world's largest marketers of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro® and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

Contact:
Jim King
Executive Vice President
Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs
(937) 578-5622

