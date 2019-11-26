Sun Kissed Releases Supplemental Information Packet on Hakuna Acquisition Containing Fully-Executed Binding Definitive Agreement

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC:SKDI) ("Sun Kissed", "SKDI", or the "Company"), an emerging player in the CBD marketplace, is pleased to provide current and prospective investors with access to the fully-executed fully-binding Definitive Agreement (the "Agreement") defining the Company's 100% acquisition of Hakuna Supply/Products Group, Inc. ("Hakuna" or "Hakuna Supply"), a leading CBD-based products company based in California.



Please see Supplemental Information disclosure here . The Company is also preparing for release an 8K Filing disclosure on the transaction.

Hakuna currently generates significant revenues. The company has a substantial distribution footprint, with over 110 established retail distribution partners across over 20 states in the domestic US market. Hakuna is also an award-winning CBD-products company, currently nominated for "Best Hemp-Derived CBD Product" by the California Cannabis Awards after winning the DOPE Magazine Best New Product award for Southern California in the non-cannabis/non-tech category in 2017.

About Sun Kissed Industries, Inc.

Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC:SKDI) is an emerging leader in the CBD-based products marketplace. The Company is pursuing meaningful acquisitions as part of an aggressive M&A strategy designed to position Sun Kissed as a dominant player in a well-defined, high-growth niche within the rapidly expanding CBD sector.

