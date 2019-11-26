Speakers Announced for The SPAC Conference 2020



Hear from the Experts on Trends, Deal Strategies and Acquiring Targets

New York, NY, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- DealFlow Events announces the initial roster of speakers for the annual SPAC Conference 2020 , to be held Feb. 6, in New York City.

Special purpose acquisition companies have gone through multiple cycles and structural changes over time, with the latest trend showing a significant uptick in activity. M&A opportunities are being sought more assertively by SPAC management teams and private companies are increasingly looking at SPACs as a viable option to go public. In fact, 2018 had the most SPACs going public in more than 10 years.

The SPAC Conference offers a forum for discussion about deal trends and why alternative IPO techniques such as SPACs and direct listings have gained favor with both companies and their investors. DealFlow Events has assembled a best-in-class program, where the brightest minds in the business will discuss market dynamics and the latest investment opportunities.

Here are just some of the featured speakers:



Mitch Baruchowitz, Managing Partner, Merida Capital Partners

David Boris, Co-CEO and CFO, Forum Merger II Corp.

Jamie Caruso, Principal, Apollo Global MGMT

Andrew Cohen, Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Difesa Capital Management

Doug Ellenoff, CEO, Ellenoff Grossman & Schole

James Graf, CEO, Graf Industrial Corp.

Howard Kurz, CEO, FinServ Acquisition Corp.

John Marchisi, Area Vice President, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Mike McCrory, Chairman, i-Bankers Securities

Steven Nelson, President, Continental Stock Transfer Trust & Co.

Mitchell Nussbaum, Vice Chairman; Co-Chair, Capital Markets & Corporate, Loeb & Loeb

Jay Shepulski, Partner, Withum

George Schultze, CEO, Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Mark Solovy, Managing Director, Monroe Capital

Patrick Sturgeon, Managing Director, Brookline Capital Markets

Alex Zuluaga, Partner, Ernst & Young

The SPAC Conference 2020 will be held at the Crowne Plaza Times Square, New York City. Supporting this event are corporate sponsors Ellenoff Grossman & Schole, Loeb & Loeb, Withum, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust, Ernst & Young, I-Bankers Securities, Morrow Sodali, Woodruff Sawyer, Gig Capital, SPAC Research, RRBB, Gateway Investor Relations, Riveron, Chord Advisors, Winston & Strawn, Equiniti, UBS, Ogier, and Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li.

Visit the regularly updated SPAC Conference website to learn more.

About DealFlow Events

When it comes to the business of finance, the tag line "A DealFlow Event" is widely recognized as a symbol of quality. We've produced over 200 conferences, seminars, and webcasts on a variety of financial topics over the last 16 years. These events are the signature programs in their respective markets, offering high-quality content and unequaled professional networking opportunities. Since 2008, The SPAC Conference, hosted by DealFlow Events, has offered the largest gathering of investors, bankers and management teams in the business. For more information about DealFlow Events, visit www.dealflowevents.com .

Media Contact

Phillip LoFaso

President

DealFlow Events

phillip@dealflow.com

516-876-8006 ext. 28