Royal Neighbors of America Awards $100,000 to Empower Women

Rock Island, Illinois, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Neighbors of America, one of the nation's largest women-led life insurance organizations, is empowering women and supporting communities through its signature Nation of NeighborsSM program. Ten recipients from across the country have each been awarded a $10,000 empowerment grant to help start or expand a business, organization, or group that improves the lives of women and girls.

This year's recipients are making a difference in the lives of cancer survivors, women in crisis, brain injury patients, victims of sex trafficking, and tackling big issues such as homelessness and poverty. The ten recipients include Kristy Alexander, Jacksonville, Florida; Robin Nelson and Kristine Eikenbary, Battle Ground, Washington; Dr. Cynthia Chess, Mountain House, California; Lola Rahn, Atkinson, Illinois; Pamela Crouch, Moline, Illinois; Missey Heinrichs, Davenport, Iowa; Katie Kirkhoff and Steffany Stoeffler, Indianapolis, Indiana; Amanda Clark, Westfield, Indiana; Merideth Spriggs, Las Vegas, Nevada; and Desiree Gagliardotto, Palm Harbor, Florida.

Cynthia Tidwell, Royal Neighbors President/CEO states, "Our organization's mission is to provide women and their families with needed life insurance and annuity products and to also make a difference in the communities where our members live. Nation of Neighbors is our signature women's empowerment program. It is built on the legacy of helping women who are doing extra-ordinary things within their communities make an even larger impact. Each of these grant recipients leads a unique organization that benefits her community. They are already making a profound difference and changing lives within their area of expertise with the work that they do, and our grant will help extend that reach even further."

About Royal Neighbors of America and Nation of Neighbors

Royal Neighbors of America is a unique provider of life insurance and annuities founded in 1895 by nine pioneering women who recognized the need to insure the lives of women and children and the importance of localized philanthropy. Headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois, with an operation in Mesa, Arizona, Royal Neighbors serves more than 200,000 members. Nation of Neighbors is a Royal Neighbors of America philanthropy program that provides financial assistance to individuals who have a plan to start or expand a business, organization, program, or nonprofit that helps women and/or girls in their community.

