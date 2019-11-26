Vishay Intertechnology's High Speed IR Emitters Named as 2019 Elektra Awards Finalists

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) today announced that its Vishay Semiconductors VSMY5850X01 , VSMY5890X01 , and VSMY5940X01 high speed infrared (IR) emitters have been selected as finalists for the 2019 Elektra Awards in the category of "Semiconductor Product of the Year — Analog."



Presented by Electronics Weekly magazine, the Elektra Awards recognize individuals and companies for their excellent performance, innovation, and contributions to the global electronics industry, with winners selected in 22 categories by an independent panel of expert judges. Finalists in the "Semiconductor Product of the Year — Analog" category were chosen based on demonstrated technical capabilities that differentiate them from competing products.

Traditional IR emitter PCB packages utilize an all-transparent epoxy to embed the emitter chip, resulting in side emissions that can cause a halo effect in camera images. The 2 mm by 1.25 mm by 0.8 mm 0805 surface-mount package of Vishay's VSMY5850X01 (850 nm), VSMY5890X01 (890 nm), and VSMY5940X01 (940 nm) features opaque side walls that prevent unwanted side emissions. This provides a distinct advantage for position tracking in virtual or augmented reality applications. Furthermore, the opaque side walls simplify designs by eliminating the need for external barriers such as rubber rings.

With Vishay's SurfLight™ surface emitter chip technology, the IR emitters deliver 30 % higher radiant intensity than previous-generation devices over a wide temperature range from -40 °C to +110 °C. The devices are qualified according to AEC-Q101, making them suitable for automotive applications such as the emitters in rain sensor modules. They also outperform standard IR emitters in proximity sensors, optical switches, and miniature light barriers. While standard devices emit light in all directions, the SurfLight VSMY5850X01, VSMY5890X01, and VSMY5940X01 emit nearly all of their light and power out of the top of the chip. With most of the light concentrated on the surface, the IR emitters achieve higher intensity to 13 mW/sr.

Award winners will be announced at the Elektra Awards Dinner, taking place in London on Dec. 4 at the Grosvenor House, Park Lane.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay's product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com .

SurfLight is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

