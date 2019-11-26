Market Overview

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for RUHN, DOMO, TEUM and AZZ: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Globe Newswire  
November 26, 2019 10:18am   Comments
NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN)
Class Period: all persons or entities who purchased Ruhnn American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's April 3, 2019 initial public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 6, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ruhnn-holding-limited-loss-form?wire=3&prid=4608 

About the RUHN lawsuit: During the class period, Ruhnn Holding Limited allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) at the time of the initial public offering ("IPO"), the number of Ruhnn's online stores had declined by nearly 40%; (2) at the time of the IPO, the number of Ruhnn's full-service Key Opinion Leaders had declined by nearly 44%; (3) as a result, the Company's net revenues derived from its full-service segment had declined by 46% on a sequential basis; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Ruhnn's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Ruhnn Holding Limited class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)
Class Period: shareholders who acquired: (a) Domo common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering commenced on or around June 29, 2018; or (b) Domo securities between June 28, 2018 and September 5, 2019, both dates inclusive.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 16, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/domo-inc-loss-form?wire=3&prid=4608 

About the DOMO lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Domo, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Domo was experiencing weakness in its enterprise and international businesses; (ii) Domo's billings growth had dramatically slowed; (iii) all of the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial results; and (iv) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein and the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Domo, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM)
Class Period: December 14, 2017 - October 21, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/pareteum-corporation-loss-form?wire=3&prid=4608 

About the TEUM lawsuit: Pareteum Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (a) it  was  not  true  that  the  Company's  purported success was the result of hyper-demand for Pareteum's unique products or exceptional service,  or  the  Company's  competent  management;  but,  in  fact,  Defendants  had  propped  up  the  Company's  results  by  manipulating  Pareteum's  accounting  for  revenues, income, and the important Backlog metric; (b) Defendants had  materially  overstated  the  Company's  profitability  by  failing  to  properly  account  for  the  Company's results of operations and by artificially inflating the Company's financial results; (c) it was not true that Pareteum contained even the most minimally adequate systems of internal operational or financial controls necessary to assure that Pareteum's reported financial statements were true, accurate, and/or reliable; (d) as a result, it also was not true that the Company's financial statements and reports were prepared in accordance with GAAP and SEC rules; and (e) as  a  result  of  the  aforementioned  adverse  conditions, Defendants lacked any reasonable basis to claim that  Pareteum  was  operating  according  to  plan,  or  that  Pareteum  could  achieve  the  guidance  sponsored and/or endorsed by Defendants.

To learn more about the Pareteum Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Azz, Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)
Class Period: July 3, 2018 - October 8, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 3, 2020
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/azz-inc-loss-form?wire=3&prid=4608 

About the AZZ lawsuit: During the class period, Azz, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's internal controls over financial reporting were not effective; (2) the Company improperly implemented ASC 606 which resulted in improper revenue reconciliations; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Azz, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

