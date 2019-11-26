CAVU Resources, Inc. Announces a New Focus on its Strategic Plan

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAVU Resources, Inc. (OTC Markets: CAVR) the developer of SoKu a social chat application for cannabis consumers and kushAMERICA a web based platform for providing information, education and entertainment to the cannabis community announced today that the company is initiating a new focus on its strategic plan.



The company is excited to announce the addition of Robert Cornaglia, CPA as a new member of the Board of Directors. Robert is a named partner in the accounting firm Raible, Cornaglia, Wenstrom & Raible, LLC. Mr. Cornaglia brings a wealth of accounting, tax, consulting and financial management experience to the company.

As part of the new focus and fresh look Toi Hershman will assume the duties of Chief Operating Officer and also continue with her Public Relations role. She will be implementing the market strategy and roll out of SoKu while expanding the kushAMERICA platform and attracting new Cannapreneurs.

Robert Demes has been placed in charge of moving the company from the Pink Sheets to a higher OTC level and eventually onto the NASDAQ. He will manage the audit process and paperwork necessary for the move.

Mr. Justin Lee a long time believer and shareholder will help form and shape the company's new Advisory Council, which will be tasked with best practices methodology and sharing our exciting story with the investment community.

CEO, Robert Silver will continue focusing on maximizing shareholder value by stabilizing our market position and successfully operating The SoKu and kushAMERICA platforms, while investigating potential acquisitions that add value to our brand.

Since the acquisition, we've accomplished incredible milestones, made unparalleled progress and are positioned to launch, grow and expand our footprint in today's marketplace. I want to thank all the shareholders that have supported us, believed in us and invested in us, large and small. As we move through Q4, we couldn't be more excited about 2020. I want to reassure investors that there is no reverse split planned at this time. We intend to use that strategy when our market cap qualifies us for institutional investment and/or in conjunction with an up-list. I believe in each one of you as much as you believe in us. All I ask is you have our back as we will always have yours. Help us win and in the end we will all win.



Happy Thanksgiving,

Robert E Silver, CEO

Contact: Info@kushAmerica.com

https://cavuresource.com/