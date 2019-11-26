MoSys, Inc. to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XII on December 11

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY), a provider of semiconductor solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access for cloud networking, security, test and video systems, today announced that Dan Lewis, MoSys' president and chief executive officer, and Jim Sullivan, chief financial officer, will participate at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event institutional investor conference to be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. Management is scheduled to present an overview of the Company on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at 11:20 a.m. PST and will be available to meet with investors throughout the day.



Investors and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should contact their LD Micro representative. A live audio webcast and archived replay of the presentation will be made available on the Investor Information page of the Company's website.

View MoSys' profile at: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/MOSY

About MoSys, Inc.

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) is a provider of semiconductor solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access for cloud networking, security, test and video systems. The company's solutions eliminate data access bottlenecks to deliver speed and intelligence for line cards and systems scaling from 100G to multi-terabits per second. Engineered and built for high-reliability carrier and enterprise applications, MoSys' Accelerator Engine IC product family is based on the company's patented high-performance, high-density random-access memory and its highly efficient, high speed GigaChip™ serial-interface technology, and incorporates powerful application accelerating in-memory compute functions. More information is available at: www.mosys.com.

