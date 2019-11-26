Cardiovascular Drugs Market to reach USD 63.96 Billion by 2026; Growing Need for Advanced and Effective Drugs to Propel Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Pune, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Cardiovascular Drugs Market is projected to reach USD 63.96 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of heart stroke and cardiovascular diseases is one of the key reasons for the growth of the Cardiovascular Drugs Market. According to the American Heart Association, Cardiovascular disease (CVD) accounted for 840,678 deaths in the US in 2016, approximately 1 of every 3 deaths. Also, between 2013 and 2016, 121.5 million American adults had some form of cardiovascular disease. These Cardiovascular Drugs Market trends, along with the innovation and development of new drugs, will foster the growth of the market. Moreover, In 2014, a study was conducted by the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease accounted for more than 17.6 million deaths per year in 2016 and is likely to grow to more than 23.6 million by 2030.

As per the report, published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Cardiovascular Drugs Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Type (Antihypertensive, Antihyperlipidemic, Anticoagulants, Antiplatelet Drugs, Others), By Disease Indication (Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia, Coronary Artery Disease, Arrhythmia, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026" the market was at USD 47.29 billion in 2018. The report offers dynamic insights into the global Cardiovascular Drugs Market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, supply and demand, profitability, and other important aspects. It is considered to be reliable source of information along with the data on the market trends. The researchers and analysts have prepared it with an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market statistics and data. Readers are provided with a clear understanding of the current and future situations of the market based on revenue, shares, trends, technology, advancements and innovations, prevailing factors and restricting factors.

Growing Need for Advanced and Effective Drugs to Propel Growth

The increasing demand for effective drugs and therapy is expected to aid the growth of the market. The rising R&D investment for innovative drugs and cardiovascular therapeutics will further accelerate the growth of the market. The launch of novel therapies by key players is likely to create growth opportunities for the market. For instance, Novartis AG and Blackstone's Life Sciences announced the launch of Anthos Therapeutics for the development of cardiovascular drugs as there are large unmet needs for next-generation anti-thrombotic therapies in patients.

New Product Launches will Propel Growth

India based Natco Pharma announced the launch of the generic version of valsartan-sacubitril, a cardiovascular drug for the treatment of congestive heart failure. Novartis AG holds the patent in India for valsartan-sacubitril called Vymada. The launch of the new drug will create growth opportunities for the market in the foreseeable future. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding cardiovascular health and the surge in product launches will boost Cardiovascular Drugs Market growth. The introduction of several advanced drugs addressing the diverse treatment needs of cardiovascular diseases will further bolster the growth of the market. For instance, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Pfizer Inc. introduced a cardiovascular drug called Eliquis (apixaban), which now has the highest sales and is demonstrated to be superior in terms of risk reductions compared to other drugs in the market.



Some of the Major Companies Present in the Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market Include:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AstraZeneca

Sanofi

Novartis AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Others



