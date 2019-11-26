Market Overview

Zscaler to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
November 26, 2019 8:00am   Comments
SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that management is scheduled to present at upcoming investor conferences. Details for each event are as follows:

UBS 47th Annual Global Media & Communications Conference
Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. ET
New York, NY

Barclays 2019 Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. PT
San Francisco, CA

Needham 22nd Annual Growth Conference
Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 8:40 a.m. ET
New York, NY

A live and archived audio webcast of each presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of Zscaler's website at https://ir.zscaler.com/

Management will also participate in the Cowen 6th Annual Networking & Cybersecurity Summit on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, in New York, NY.

About Zscaler
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) enables the world's leading organizations to securely transform their networks and applications for a mobile and cloud-first world. Its flagship services, Zscaler Internet Access™ and Zscaler Private Access™, create fast, secure connections between users and applications, regardless of device, location, or network. Zscaler services are 100 percent cloud-delivered and offer the simplicity, enhanced security, and improved user experience that traditional appliances are unable to match. Used in more than 185 countries, Zscaler operates a multi-tenant distributed cloud security platform, protecting thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss. Learn more at zscaler.com or follow us on Twitter @zscaler.

Zscaler™, Zscaler Internet Access™, Zscaler Private Access™, ZIA™ and ZPA™ are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact:
Bill Choi, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
ir@zscaler.com

Media Relations Contact:
Tom Stilwell
Vice President, Global Communications
press@zscaler.com

