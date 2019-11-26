Zscaler to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that management is scheduled to present at upcoming investor conferences. Details for each event are as follows:



UBS 47th Annual Global Media & Communications Conference

Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. ET

New York, NY Barclays 2019 Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. PT

San Francisco, CA Needham 22nd Annual Growth Conference

Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 8:40 a.m. ET

New York, NY

A live and archived audio webcast of each presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of Zscaler's website at https://ir.zscaler.com/ .

Management will also participate in the Cowen 6th Annual Networking & Cybersecurity Summit on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, in New York, NY.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) enables the world's leading organizations to securely transform their networks and applications for a mobile and cloud-first world. Its flagship services, Zscaler Internet Access™ and Zscaler Private Access™, create fast, secure connections between users and applications, regardless of device, location, or network. Zscaler services are 100 percent cloud-delivered and offer the simplicity, enhanced security, and improved user experience that traditional appliances are unable to match. Used in more than 185 countries, Zscaler operates a multi-tenant distributed cloud security platform, protecting thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss. Learn more at zscaler.com or follow us on Twitter @zscaler .

Investor Relations Contact:

Bill Choi, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

ir@zscaler.com