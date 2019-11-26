Market Overview

Ovid Therapeutics to Participate at the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
November 26, 2019 8:00am   Comments
NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing medicines that transform the lives of people with rare neurological diseases, today announced that Amit Rakhit, M.D., President and Chief Medical Officer, will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. EST. The conference will be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

A live audio webcast of the discussion can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the company's website at investors.ovidrx.com. An archived replay will be available on the company's website for two weeks following the live event.

About Ovid Therapeutics
Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company using its BoldMedicine® approach to develop medicines that transform the lives of patients with rare neurological disorders. Ovid has a broad pipeline of potential first-in-class medicines. The company's most advanced investigational medicine, OV101 (gaboxadol), is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. Ovid is also developing OV935 (soticlestat) in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the potential treatment of rare developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE).

For more information on Ovid, please visit http://www.ovidrx.com/.

Contacts

Investors and Media:
Ovid Therapeutics Inc.
Investor Relations & Public Relations
irpr@ovidrx.com

Or

Investors:
Steve Klass
Burns McClellan, Inc.
sklass@burnsmc.com
(212) 213-0006

Media:
Katie Engleman
1AB
katie@1abmedia.com
(919) 333-7722

