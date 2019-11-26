Market Overview

GBT Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December

Globe Newswire  
November 26, 2019 8:00am   Comments
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ:GBT) today announced that it will present at the following investor conferences in December 2019:

  • Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference in Boston on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time (ET); and
  • 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference in New York City on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The presentations will be webcast live from GBT's website at www.gbt.com in the Investors section. Replays of the webcast will be archived and available for one month following the event.

About GBT
GBT is a biopharmaceutical company determined to discover, develop and deliver innovative treatments that provide hope to underserved patient communities. The company has one FDA-approved therapy for sickle cell disease and one investigational therapy in development for the disease. To learn more, please visit www.gbt.com and follow the company on Twitter @GBT_news.

Contact Information:

Stephanie Yao (investors)
GBT
650-741-7730
investor@gbt.com
 Steven Immergut (media)
GBT
650-410-3258
media@gbt.com 

