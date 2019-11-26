Givex survey reveals that restaurants take the top spot as Canadians' gift of choice this holiday season

Toronto, ON, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holidays bring added stress as Canadians hit the stores to find the right gift for friends, family, and coworkers. A new survey of more than 2,000 Canadians, carried out by Givex, the cloud-based customer engagement solution that recently acquired Giftcertificates.ca, reveals Canadians' spending habits and holiday shopping preferences this holiday season. Some key findings include:

Canadians are food-focused with 32% of Canadians choosing restaurants as their gift card of choice, followed closely by coffee shops at 21%

The majority of Canadians (54%) purchase gift cards for family over friends (29%) and coworkers (9%)

Respondents are most likely to take their time cashing in their gift card with 35% holding onto their funds for up to a year of receiving the gift

Despite the popularity of online shopping, a startling 76% of Canadian shoppers are still buying gift cards in-store, either in the grocery store (53%) or in the shop of choice (23%). While 65% of respondents said they would expect to receive a gift card ranging $25-75, only 60% of Canadians would actually plan on gifting that much, with 15% of respondents planning to gift less than $25.

"At Givex we know the holidays can be a stressful time; more often than not, finding the perfect gift for your office secret Santa or your aunt who has everything can be really tricky. That's why picking out a gift card often hits the perfect balance of getting something thoughtful and something useful," said Brittain Brown, President of Givex. "While most shoppers are still opting for in-store gift card purchases, we've seen a growing trend of online gift card purchases from both individuals and offices looking to give the gift of choice this holiday season."

Gift card purchases remain one of the most popular gift options for Canadians during the holidays due to their broad appeal. If you're unsure of what to gift that hard-to-shop-for person in your life, Givex also offers GIFTPASS through Giftcertificates.ca which allows the recipient to apply credit to any gift card of their choice available on the website.

For more information, visit https://www.givex.com/ or https://giftcertificates.ca/.

About Givex®

Givex is a global cloud-based operations management solution designed to streamline business efficiencies and generate valuable and actionable customer data. Since its founding in 1999, Givex has provided operational intelligence across a wide of variety of industries, from restaurant and retail to hospitality and the service sector, offering a fully integrated suite of customizable products, including gift cards, loyalty, point-of-sale (POS) systems, tableside ordering and analytics. Givex's Uptix™ ticketing solution transforms traditional sports or event tickets into a mobile interactive platform, providing event managers with new insights into their customer base and the ability to elevate the fan experience. With more than 16 billion transactions conducted across more than 55 countries, Givex is at the forefront of how brands will compete for customers now and in the future. For more information about Givex please visit http://www.givex.com/.

About Giftcertificates.ca

Since 1999, Giftcertificates.ca has provided consumers and businesses with a wide range of gift cards. They are your one-stop source offering a variety of original gift cards from Canada's most popular retailers, restaurants, hotels, and entertainment providers. They also have extensive experience in providing simple, easy-to-use and effective reward solutions for businesses across North America. They offer exceptional service in handling, packaging and delivering gift cards.

