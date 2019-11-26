RADA to Present at the LD Micro Conference

NETANYA, Israel, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) today announced that it will present at the LD Micro Conference at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel‎ in Los Angeles.



RADA's CEO, Mr. Dov Sella is scheduled to present on December 10, 2019 at 11:20am. He will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day. To register for the conference and for one-on-one meetings, please contact the conference organizers at LD Micro or the investor relations team at RADA.

About RADA

RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions and legacy avionics systems. The Company is a leader in mini-tactical radars, serving attractive, high-growth markets, including critical infrastructure protection, border surveillance, active military protection and counter-drone applications.

