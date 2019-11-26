Subdural Electrodes Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 8.1%; Rising Incidence of Epilepsy to Propel Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Pune, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Subdural Electrodes Market size is projected to reach USD 53.2 Million by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. However, the market was worth USD 28.5 Million in 2018. This information is present in a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, " Subdural Electrodes Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Strip, Grid, Depth, and Others) By Material (Platinum and Stainless Steel) By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026." The report provides an elaborate analysis of the evolving market dynamics. It further presents the Subdural Electrodes Market trends, growth drivers, hindrances, regional analysis, and other challenges.



Browse Complete Report Details with Table of Content and Figures: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/subdural-electrode-market-101224





Need for Highly Accurate Methods of Locating Seizure Focus to Drive Growth

Brain Sciences, an international open-access journal, published a study in 2018. As per the study, approximately 30.0% of the patients consuming anti-epileptic medicines fail to receive desired treatment results for epilepsy seizure control. Intracranial monitoring is undertaken for locating the area of seizure in epileptic patients. Higher precision in monitoring real-time brain activities, brain mapping, and locating seizer focus are expected to propel the Subdural Electrodes Market growth during the forthcoming period.

Platinum Segment to Dominate: Increasing Bio-compatibility will Favor Growth

In terms of material, the Subdural Electrodes Market can be segregated into stainless steel and platinum. Out of these, the platinum segment is projected to lead the market in terms of revenue. The growth is attributable to the lower infection rate and rising bio-compatibility of platinum. Moreover, platinum electrodes provide multiple additional benefits, namely, lower intracranial pressure and high accuracy in the detection of seizure location because of superior electrical connectivity. The stainless steel segment will grow at a rapid rate owing to its adoption in the developing economies.

Key Market Players

Fortune Business Insights lists out some of the renowned companies operating in the Subdural Electrodes Market. They are as follows:

PMT Corporation

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

CorTec GmbH

DIXI MEDICAL

inomed Medizintechnik GmbH

UNIQUE MEDICAL Co., LTD.

Ad-Tech Medical Instrument Corporation



Sample PDF https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/subdural-electrode-market-101224





U.S. Will Lead Owing to the Rising Awareness Programs Regarding Subdural Electrodes

The market is geographically divided into Japan, the U.S., Europe, and the rest of the world. Amongst these regions, the U.S. had acquired USD 11.4 Million Subdural Electrodes Market revenue. The region is anticipated to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. The main reasons for this growth are increasing awareness programs regarding subdural electrodes, rising number of strategic collaborations, and the existence of numerous prominent players. Besides, increasing prevalence of epilepsy will boost growth.

Europe houses plenty of modern healthcare facilities for the treatment of epilepsy. Apart from that, rising awareness campaigns about intracranial monitoring, as well as increasing utilization of depth electrodes, are likely to contribute to the market growth. The rest of the world is expected to have huge growth opportunities owing to the rising treatment gap for epilepsy.

Key Players Focus on Strategic Collaborations to Expand Product Portfolio

The market consists of a limited number of companies as it is highly consolidated. The pre-existing players are concentrating on achieving maximum Subdural Electrodes Market share and creating a strong presence by expanding their reach and collaborating with other healthcare institutions. Below are two of the most recent industry developments:

June 2019 : Dixi Medical, a designer and manufacturer of medical devices, based in Chaudefontaine, announced that it has successfully collaborated with Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA, a developer of innovative active implantable devices, to open Adept Neuro SA. It is a joint venture that develops the next-generation stereo-electro-encephalo-graphie (SEEG) electrodes.

: Dixi Medical, a designer and manufacturer of medical devices, based in Chaudefontaine, announced that it has successfully collaborated with Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA, a developer of innovative active implantable devices, to open Adept Neuro SA. It is a joint venture that develops the next-generation stereo-electro-encephalo-graphie (SEEG) electrodes. January 2018: The Wyss Center, a neurotechnology research foundation located in Switzerland, declared that it has recently partnered up with CorTec, a producer of innovative corrosion control technologies. The main aim of this partnership is to work together on the development, research, and design of a device of long-term and persistent monitoring of the brain's electrophysiological signals for therapeutic and clinical diagnostic applications.



Speak to Analyst https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/subdural-electrode-market-101224





Table of Contents:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Prevalence of Epilepsy and Other Neurological Disorders, By Key Countries, 2018 Key Industry Developments: Mergers, Acquisitions & Partnerships Key Industry Developments – New Product Launches, Approvals, and Recalls Regulatory Scenario, By Key Countries Overview: Applications of Subdural Electrodes in Cranial Nerves & Others Trends of Usage of Subdural Electrodes and Intracranial Monitoring in Epilepsy Surgery

Global Subdural Electrode Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material

Platinum Stainless Steel Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

Strip Grid Depth Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Region

U.S. Europe Japan Rest of World (RoW)



Competitive Landscape

Strategic Recommendations

Continued…!!!



Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/subdural-electrode-market-101224





Browse Related Reports:

Aesthetic/Cosmetic Lasers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Hair Removal, Pigmentation & Tattoo Removal, Body Shaping & Tightening, Skin rejuvenation, Acne Reduction, and Others), By End User (Hospitals and Specialty Clinics) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Hearing Aids Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Hearing Devices, Hearing Implants), By Patient Type (Adult, Pediatric), By Distribution Channel (OTC (Over the Counter), Medical Channel/ Hospital Pharmacies, Private Practice/ Retail Pharmacies) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Microfluidic Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Device Type (Chips, Sensors, and Others), By Material (Glass, Silicon, Polymer and Others), By Applications (Pharmaceutical & Life Science Research, Diagnosis & Treatment, and Others), By End-user (Diagnostic Centers, Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Healthcare Facilities and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Orthodontics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type [Instruments and Supplies {Fixed (Brackets, Bands & Buccal Tubes, Archwires, and Others), and Removable (Aligners, Retainers, and Others)}], By End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.