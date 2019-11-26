Karin Ross Designs bags several awards for outstanding work in 2019

Lee's Summit, Missouri, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It has been a good year for Karin Ross Designs. The home remodeler has bagged several awards, cementing its position as one of the best home remodelers in the country. In October, the company bagged the silver award for home remodelers for kitchens that are more than 300 square feet in the 2019 ASID Heartland design awards. The company also got a silver award for the living room area. ASID (American Society of Interior Designers) recognizes company's ability to turn client dreams into reality.

More recently, in November, the company awarded in the home remodelers, kitchen and bathroom remodeler category by Home & Style. The Kansas City Homes and Style 5th annual star 2019 award was meant to showcase real estate companies and remodelers with outstanding performance.

Karin Ross Designs has achieved this due to passion and design abilities of Karin Ross, the proprietor. Besides bringing a sense of European style to American homes, Karin Ross also strives to capture her clients' ideas as much as possible. She believes that her feminine touch has a huge role to play in the art of creative designs. From all the awards that her company has won in 2019, it is clear that her approach to home remodeling works.

Karin Ross believes that for the client's aspirations to be captured in full, the quality of materials used need to be good. That's why she believes that price should not be the only parameter that clients use when looking for a home remodeler. The fact that her company is winning award reflects positively on her philosophy.

Karin Ross design and remodel focuses primarily on kitchen and bathroom remodel. The company leverages on the 30 years of experience of Karin Ross and her husband in the bathroom and kitchen remodeling space. Besides the founders, the company has crafted a team of experts in the home remodeling business. The Karin Ross team is so good at what they do that, they have also been featured in the media, both local and national.

Karin Ross Designs serves clients Lee's Summit, Greenwood, Independence, Lake Lotawana, Leawood, Overland Park, Prairie Village, Raymore, Blue Springs, Overland Park, Raytown and Olathe.\

Check out Karin Ross Designs transforming Scott's beautiful home on YouTube.

1260 NW Sloan, Lee's Summit, MO 64086 karin@karinrossdesigns.com karinrossdesigns.com