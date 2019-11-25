ROSEN, A GLOBAL LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against QIAGEN N.V. – QGEN

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) resulting from allegations that Qiagen may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On October 7, 2019, Qiagen announced that its third quarter results would come in far below previous estimates and its long-time CEO, Peer M. Schatz, who served Qiagen for 27-years, would resign as CEO and Chairman of the Board effective immediately.

Qiagen also announced a restructuring to shift more operations to Poland and the Philippines. Finally, to free up more resources, the Company announced a long-term deal with Illumina, Inc., ending development of its own next-gen genome sequencing machines.

On this news, Qiagen's stock price fell over 20% and closed at $25.41 on October 8, 2019.

