TransAtlantic Petroleum Announces the Payment of Dividends on its Series A Preferred Shares in Common Shares

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TSX:TNP) (NYSE:TAT) (the "Company" or "TransAtlantic") today announced that it has elected to pay the upcoming quarterly dividends on its 12.0% Series A Convertible Redeemable Preferred Shares ("Series A Preferred Shares") in its Common Shares, par value $0.10 per share ("Common Shares"), as permitted by the certificate of designation for the Series A Preferred Shares, in order to preserve cash for its drilling program in late 2019 and 2020. The upcoming quarterly dividends are payable on December 31, 2019 to holders of record on December 15, 2019. The Common Shares issued as dividends on the Series A Preferred Shares will be listed on the NYSE American and the Toronto Stock Exchange.



About TransAtlantic

The Company is an international oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The Company holds interests in developed and undeveloped properties in Turkey and Bulgaria.

(NO STOCK EXCHANGE, SECURITIES COMMISSION, OR OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN.)

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements concerning the Company's expectations, plans, goals, objectives, assumptions, and information about future events, conditions, exploration, production, results of operations, and performance that may constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements or information are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking statements or information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, well development results, access to sufficient capital; market prices for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil products; estimates of reserves and economic assumptions; the ability to produce and transport natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil products; the results of exploration and development drilling and related activities; economic conditions in the countries and provinces in which the Company carries on business, especially economic slowdowns; actions by governmental authorities; receipt of required approvals; increases in taxes; legislative and regulatory initiatives relating to fracture stimulation activities; changes in environmental and other regulations; renegotiations of contracts; political uncertainty, including sanctions, armed conflicts, and actions by insurgent groups; outcomes of litigation; the negotiation and closing of material contracts; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Contact:

Tabitha T. Bailey

Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary

(214) 265-4708