Goodness Me! Celebrates Re-Opening of Locke St. Location

HAMILTON, Ontario, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodness Me! is offering a new look amid the street closure that has impacted over 50 storefronts during the 7-month long construction. As CHCH News has mentioned in their article about local businesses surviving the construction, it seems that most customers wanted to avoid the mess, confusion, and frustration that Locke St. was providing. Now that Locke St. is open to the public once again, businesses like Goodness Me! are hoping to remind customers what unique qualities they bring to the trendy street.



During the summer, Goodness Me! closed its doors for one week to re-vamp their Locke St. location that they have called home for over 15 years. With the renovation, Goodness Me! now offers a fully customizable salad bar with fresh ingredients and made in-house salad dressings. They are also offering options for soups, sandwiches, and wraps. The vision for the Goodness Me! renovation was to become a pop-in shop where you could grab everything you need in one trip. Grabbing lunch, picking up grocery items for dinner, re-stocking your supplements , trying a new personal care item, and taking coffee to go is now a reality for customers at Goodness Me! on Locke St.

Along with offering new lunch items, more fresh produce, local meat and dairy options, and bulk foods – Goodness Me! has brought in bright and welcoming artwork by local artist Lester Coloma. Lester's art may look familiar to a Hamiltonian because he has a wide range of beautiful murals across the city of Hamilton. Some examples of Lester's work include the inside of The Mule restaurant located on King William St., the exterior of Cake & Loaf Bakery on Durand St., and the Corktown exterior mural that is over 130ft long!

This collaboration with Lester Coloma was important to Goodness Me! - Since the very beginnings, Goodness Me! has been dedicated to partnering with local communities, may that be local farmers, local businesses, or local artists that share similar values. You can see the newly renovated Goodness Me! and everything it has to offer on November 30, 2019, during the official grand re-opening of Locke St. presented by the Locke St. BIA. Come on by and grab a free hot chocolate between 11 AM-4 PM, check out the hundreds of products that will be on sale in-store and visit other stores along the strip to see what they have going on!

For more information about Goodness Me! Natural Food Market visit: goodnessme.ca

