Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GameStop Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release Date

Globe Newswire  
November 25, 2019 4:30pm   Comments
Share:

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), today announced that it will report third quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. The company will host an investor conference call at 5:00 pm ET on the same day to review the company's financial results. This call and any supplemental information can be accessed at GameStop Corp.'s investor relations home page at http://investor.GameStop.com/. The phone number for the investor conference call is 866-575-6539 and the confirmation code is 5258686. The conference call will be archived for two months on GameStop's corporate website.

About GameStop
GameStop Corp., a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, is the world's largest video game retailer, operates over 5,700 stores across 14 countries, and offers the best selection of new and pre-owned video gaming consoles, accessories and video game titles, in both physical and digital formats. GameStop also offers fans a wide variety of POP! vinyl figures, collectibles, board games and more. Through GameStop's unique buy-sell-trade program, gamers can trade in video game consoles, games, and accessories, as well as consumer electronics for cash or in-store credit. The company's consumer product network also includes www.gamestop.com and Game Informer® magazine, the world's leading print and digital video game publication.

General information about GameStop Corp. can be obtained at the company's corporate website. Follow @GameStop and @GameStopCorp on Twitter and find GameStop on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GameStop.

Contact
GameStop Corp. Investor Relations
(817) 424-2001
investorrelations@gamestop.com 

 

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo