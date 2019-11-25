Nationwide Nominations Open for 2020 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year®

Leavenworth, Kansas, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEAVENWORTH, KS — More than 1 million military spouses maintain the home front while our service members defend this great nation. Military spouses are the backbone of the military and contribute directly to our nation's defense. And so, for the thirteenth year, nominations for the 2020 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® (MSOY) award will open on November 25. The award program honors and recognizes military spouses from all six branches of the Armed Forces for their outstanding contributions and unwavering commitment to the military community and the nation.

Between November 25 and January 24, Americans can nominate military spouses online at msoy.afi.org by highlighting the military spouse's impact on his or her community and country.

Past recipients of the Military Spouse of the Year® award have been recognized for their work on many different platforms. Whether working with Gold Star families to help those who have lost a loved one in battle, influencing legislation to make resources available for military families with exceptional medical needs, or partnering with national organizations, the MSOY program helps spouses amplify their voice, grow their reach and engage with military spouses around the world.

"The Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® program is so much more than an award, it's a community. And if there's one thing I've learned over the years it's that we truly are stronger together," says Lori Simmons, chief marketing officer at Armed Forces Insurance. "The camaraderie that is built through this program by MSOY alumni and newer members is the kind that lasts a lifetime, so we encourage anyone who knows a spouse doing great things to take the time to nominate them."

Nominations will be accepted across all six branches of the United States military: Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and National Guard. Nominees will then be organized at the base, district (Coast Guard), and state (National Guard) level. Nominees are judged on five core criteria: overall involvement in military community, exhibition of leadership skills, community building capability, communication skills and overall personal story. Voting to select winners will be held in multiple phases:

November 25 – January 24: National Nominations Open

January 31: Meet the Candidates

February 3 - 7: Base Voting Open

February 13: Base Winners Announced

February 21: Top 18 Announced

March 3 – 4: Branch Vote

March 9: Branch Winners Announced

March 12 - 13: National Vote

May 7: 2020 Military Spouse of the Year® Winner Announced at Awards Dinner

The overall winner will be named at an awards dinner on Thursday, May 7 at Army-Navy Club in Arlington, VA, in conjunction with National Military Spouse Appreciation Day which occurs on May 8.

To learn more about the Military Spouse of the Year® award, including nominee eligibility, rules and regulations, and program alumni, visit msoy.afi.org.

About Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year®

The Armed Forces Insurance (AFI) Military Spouse of the Year® Award was founded in 2008 by Chris Hale, CEO of veteran-owned Neptune Holdings, and after nine years as title sponsor, AFI assumed ownership in 2018. The award is presented at a base, branch and overall level each year to military spouses who are making a difference in their communities and providing a collective voice for spouses around the world. Through a national nomination and voting process, these nominees are judged on five core criteria: overall involvement in military community, exhibition of leadership skills, community building capability, communication skills and overall personal story. With more than one million military spouses worldwide, this award program aims to shine a spotlight on the force behind our armed forces. For more information, please visit www.msoy.afi.org.

About Armed Forces Insurance:

Armed Forces Insurance was founded in 1887 by military leaders with a single mission: to protect the property of those who protect our nation. The company provides premium quality, competitively priced property and casualty insurance to military professionals throughout the United States and overseas. Armed Forces Insurance understands that its members have unique circumstances and insurance needs, enabling the company to offer a level of personalized service that's unequalled in the industry. For more information, visit the website at www.afi.org or call 1-800-495-8234, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

