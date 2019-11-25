PDF Solutions to Participate in the 8th Annual NYC Investor Summit 2019

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS), a leading provider of differentiated data and analytics solutions to the semiconductor and electronics industries, today announced that company management is scheduled to participate in the 8th Annual NYC Investor Summit 2019, being held December 17, 2019 at the Parker New York Hotel, New York City.



The NYC Investor Summit is hosted by executive management from participating companies and will feature a "round-robin" format consisting of small group meetings, each 30 minutes in duration. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with up to 10 of the 16 management teams during the 30-minute group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with additional management teams during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions.

The NYC Investor Summit is by invitation only and is open to institutional investors, registered investment advisors, family offices, accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is December 6, 2019.

The presentation material utilized during the NYC Summit will be made accessible on the investor page of the company's website at www.pdf.com .

In addition to PDF Solutions, the 2019 NYC Summit is collectively hosted by a total of 16 management teams, including: ACM Research (ACMR), Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS), Aehr Test (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Axcelis (ACLS), BE Semiconductor Industries (BESI.AS), Brooks (BRKS), Cohu (COHU), FormFactor (FORM), Ichor Systems (ICHR), Intevac (IVAC), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Onto Innovation (ONTO — formerly NANO/RTEC), Photon Control (PHO.TO), and Veeco Instruments (VECO). Cowen is sponsoring the networking luncheon.

To RSVP for the NYC Summit, please contact either of the Summit's co-chairs.



Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye Claire E. McAdams Guerrant Associates Headgate Partners, LLC Phone: (808) 960-2642 Phone: (530) 265-9899 Email: laura@guerrantir.com Email: claire@headgatepartners.com

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) offers an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem to rapidly improve the yield, quality, and profitability of their products. By combining industry-leading data analytics and professional services with exclusive, differentiated product data generated during the manufacturing process, PDF Solutions is delivering on the promise of Industry 4.0 today by transforming how the ecosystem collects, analyzes, and shares data. Key Fortune 500 organizations around the world rely on PDF Solutions to remove the data barriers that encumber and constrain new product introductions and to deliver the machine learning insights that drive efficient and profitable high-volume manufacturing.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, PDF Solutions also operates worldwide in Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. For the Company's latest news and information, visit http://www.pdf.com/.

CV, Exensio, PDF Solutions, and the PDF Solutions logo are registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries. DFI is a trademark of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries.



Corporate Contacts:

Sonia Segovia

Investor Relations Coordinator

Tel: (408) 938-6491

Email: sonia.segovia@pdf.com