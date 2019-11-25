MEDIA ADVISORY—Newport News Shipbuilding to Host Christening and Media Day Events for Aircraft Carrier John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What: Caroline Kennedy, President John F. Kennedy's daughter and sponsor of his namesake ship, will smash a bottle of American sparkling wine across the ship's hull on Saturday, Dec. 7, to christen the aircraft carrier. Media are invited to attend the ceremony, as well as a media day event, on Friday, Dec. 6. Media day will provide an opportunity to interview Newport News Shipbuilding President Jennifer Boykin, Kennedy shipbuilders and sailors. The christening ceremony is not open to the public. Invited guests include shipbuilders and their families; Kennedy sailors and their families; the Kennedy family and invited guests; and Navy and government representatives. Retired U.S. Marine Corps Major General and former NASA Administrator Charles Frank Bolden Jr., will serve as the principal speaker. HII will provide a live, multi-camera satellite broadcast of the christening ceremony in its entirety. Coordinates are below. When: Media Day Friday, Dec. 6 10 a.m. EST Media check-in: 9:15 a.m. EST Christening Ceremony Saturday, Dec. 7 11 a.m. EST Media check-in: 9 a.m. Where: Media will park at the Warwick Boulevard Satellite Lot at 7505 Warwick Blvd., Newport News and be escorted and transported by bus to and from the site for both events. See directions below. The bus will depart at 9:40 a.m. on Friday and 8:40 a.m. on Saturday. All equipment must be on the bus upon departure; media will not have access to their vehicles once they have entered the shipyard. RSVP: Confirmation of attendance is required. Media must RSVP online at https://hii.checkboxonline.com/John-F-Kennedy-Media-RSVP by 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2. A government issued photo ID and valid media credentials are required to be admitted. For more information, contact Duane Bourne at (757) 380-3581 or Duane.A.Bourne@hii-co.com.

A webcast of the event will be provided at www.kennedychristening.com . A livestream of the event will also be available on the Huntington Ingalls Industries Facebook page. A live, multi-camera satellite broadcast of the event also will be provided.

Satellite information is as follows:

Satellite: GALAXY 17 K10 Slot "A"

Freqs: U/L: 14186.500 (H) D/L: 11886.500 (H)

Format: 1080i, 59.94 fps

Compression: MPEG4

Symbol Rate: 7.0

FEC Rate: 3/4

Chroma: 4:2:0

Modulation: 8PSK DVBS2

Pilots: ON

Roll Off: 25%

Window time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. EST Saturday, Dec. 7.

Directions to Media Parking at 7505 Warwick Blvd.:

From I-64 (either westbound or eastbound)

Take Exit #264 to Interstate I-664 toward Downtown Newport News/Suffolk

Take Exit #5 (35th Street) to Warwick Blvd.

Travel approximately 3 miles on Warwick Blvd.

Make left turn onto 75th Street

Follow signs to media parking

Please note that this is an industrial setting. Long pants, shirts with sleeve covering shoulders and flat, sturdy, closed-toe shoes are required attire.

All details are subject to change. Please check www.kennedychristening.com for updates.

