Agios Appoints Jonathan Biller as Chief Legal Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Biller to the newly created role of chief legal officer effective December 3, 2019. Prior to Agios, Mr. Biller served as executive vice president, general counsel at Celgene Corporation.



"With 30 years of broad legal, tax and treasury experience, Jonathan is an excellent addition to our leadership team during this time of growth at Agios," said Jackie Fouse, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Agios. "In particular, his expertise with international legal matters and business development will be instrumental as we continue to deliver on value-creating milestones."

Mr. Biller served as executive vice president, general counsel at Celgene from July 2018 to November 2019 where he was responsible for Celgene's global legal function. He joined Celgene in 2011, serving as senior vice president, tax and treasury, responsible for Celgene's global tax and treasury functions including the company's capital allocation strategy and tax policy. Prior to Celgene, Mr. Biller was general counsel, chief tax officer and secretary, from 2008 to 2011 at Bunge Limited, a publicly traded agriculture and food company. Prior to Bunge, Mr. Biller held roles of increasing responsibility at Alcon, Inc. during which time it was a publicly traded company. He began his legal career at Hopkins & Sutter rising to the level of partner and was also partner at Foley & Lardner after the firms merged. Mr. Biller also serves on the Board of Junior Achievement New Jersey. He holds a B.A. degree from Brown University and a J.D. from Yale Law School.

"I have great admiration for Agios's accomplishments over the past 10 years," said Mr. Biller. "I am thrilled to join this growing team with a shared commitment to fostering a culture of energy, passion and desire to bring out the best in each other in pursuit of great science that will benefit patients."

About Agios

Agios is focused on discovering and developing novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases through scientific leadership in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. In addition to an active research and discovery pipeline across both therapeutic areas, Agios has two approved oncology precision medicines and multiple first-in-class investigational therapies in clinical and/or preclinical development. All Agios programs focus on genetically identified patient populations, leveraging our knowledge of metabolism, biology and genomics. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.agios.com .

