Plus Therapeutics to Present at the LD Micro Main Event (XII)

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV ) (the "Company") today announced that it will be participating at the upcoming 12th annual LD Micro Main Event.



Dr. Marc Hedrick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Plus Therapeutics, will be presenting on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 12:40 p.m. PST (3:40 p.m. EST) and meeting with investors. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro17/pstv.

The LD Micro Main Event will take place on December 10-12 in Los Angeles at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel. The Main Event will feature 275 companies and be attended by over 1,400 individuals.

Plus Therapeutics' profile may be viewed at ldmicro.com/profile/PSTV .

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

About Plus Therapeutics, Inc.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and manufacturing scale up of complex and innovative treatments for patients battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Our proprietary nanotechnology platform is currently centered around the enhanced delivery of a variety of drugs using novel liposomal encapsulation technology. Liposomal encapsulation has been extensively explored and undergone significant technical and commercial advances since it was first developed. Our platform is designed to facilitate new delivery approaches and/or formulations of safe and effective, injectable drugs, potentially enhancing the safety, efficacy and convenience for patients and healthcare providers.

Our lead product candidate, DocePLUS, is a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel, for which the process of preparation is patented. The active pharmaceutical ingredient, docetaxel, was approved by the U.S. FDA in 1999 and commonly used for treating cancers of the breast, head, neck, stomach, prostate, and lung. More information may be obtained at plustherapeutics.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

