Wabash National Corporation Announces Board of Directors Appointment

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) and its Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Terry Bassett to the Company's Board of Directors and to the Nominating and Corporate Governance and Compensation Committees.



Ms. Bassett recently retired from Avnet, Inc. after 26 years with the company, where she most recently served as Chief Strategy, Innovation, and Mergers and Acquisitions Officer responsible for identifying growth opportunities to enhance the overall business portfolio, financial strength and global market value. Ms. Bassett is currently the Managing Director of NuVentures LLC, a consulting firm focused on strategy, innovation and M&A pipeline development.

Commenting on this appointment, Dr. Martin C. Jischke, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, said, "Terry brings a wealth of experience in developing strategic growth plans, innovation programs and talent development strategies for a global business. We are fortunate to have Terry join our effort to continue our growth and to build Wabash National Corporation as the innovation leader in the transportation, logistics and distribution industries. We welcome her ideas, expertise and enthusiasm, and look forward to her contributions as a representative of the Company's stockholders."

The appointment of Ms. Bassett brings Wabash National Corporation's Board to nine members. With the exception of the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Brent L. Yeagy, the directors qualify as independent directors under the listing standards of the New York Stock Exchange, Inc. and the Company's Corporate Governance Guidelines. All of the Board of Director committees continue to be comprised of only independent directors.

As the innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) is changing how the world reaches you. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company's mission is to enable customers to succeed with breakthrough ideas and solutions that help them move everything from first to final mile. Wabash National designs and manufactures a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment. Its innovative products are sold under the following brand names: Wabash National®, Beall®, Benson®, Brenner® Tank, Bulk Tank International, DuraPlate®, Extract Technology®, Supreme®, Transcraft®, Walker Engineered Products, and Walker Transport. Learn more at www.wabashnational.com .



