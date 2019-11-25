Market Overview

TREB's Halton Region Commercial Development Forum

Globe Newswire  
November 25, 2019 6:00am   Comments
TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to attend the Toronto Real Estate Board's latest Commercial Development Forum on November 27, 2019 at the Burlington Convention Centre.

This forum will cover the commercial market in Halton Region, broader commercial market trends, Halton Region's economic development goals including employment, intensification, job creation, and commercial office space, as well as relationships between Halton Region and other surrounding regional commercial real estate markets.

AGENDA

Opening Remarks Michael Collins, 2019/2020 TREB President
Anita Cassidy, Acting Executive Director of the Burlington Economic Development Corporation (BEDC)
Commercial Market Economic Overview Jason Mercer, Chief Market Analyst & Director Service Channels, TREB
Halton's Commercial
Market Trends		 Ray Wong, Vice President, Data Operations, Altus Group
Halton's Economic Development Goals John Davidson, Halton Region's Director of Economic Development, Legislative & Planning Services
Halton Region Development Panel Doug Murray, VP and Sales Representative of Colliers International
Colin Sutherland, VP, Sales & Marketing of Geotab
Jeff Flemington, Principal and Broker of Avison Young
John Davidson, Director of Economic Development, Legislative & Planning Services of Halton Region

Date/Time/Location:
Wednesday, November 27, 2019
8:30 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. 
Burlington Convention Centre. 8432 Leslie Street, 1120 Burloak Drive (map)

Media Inquiries/RSVP:
Mary Gallagher, Senior Manager Public Affairs, (416) 443-8158 maryg@trebnet.com

Greater Toronto REALTORS® are passionate about their work. They are governed by a strict Code of Ethics and share a state-of-the-art Multiple Listing Service®. Over 54,500 residential and commercial TREB Members serve consumers in the Greater Toronto Area. TREB is Canada's largest real estate board.

Primary Logo

