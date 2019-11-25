SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of ZEN and IRBT of Upcoming Deadlines

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. reminds investors of upcoming deadlines involving securities fraud class action lawsuits commenced against the following companies:



Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN)

Class Period: February 6, 2019 – October 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019

According to the Complaint, prior to September 24, 2019, a third party alerted Zendesk to the fact that the personally identifiable data of its chat and support accounts had been breached. By September 24, 2019, the Company's internal investigation had revealed that some 10,000 accounts opened before November 2016 had been breached. On October 2, 2019, Zendesk for the first time publicly disclosed the data breach, stating that the data breach only affected customers who had signed up prior to November 1, 2016.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ GS: IRBT)

Class Period: November 22, 2016 – October 21, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019

According to the Complaint, on October 22, 2019, after the close of trading, iRobot issued a press release reporting third quarter 2019 financial results. iRobot cut the high end of its revenue expectations for the year, from $1.25 billion to $1.21 billion, and said it rolled back price increases after a "suboptimal" customer response. iRobot reported increased inventory levels once again, with third quarter 2019 ending inventory of $248 million or 149 DII compared to the $161 million or 113 DII a year prior.

