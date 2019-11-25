KEM, LTS, CARO, and CARB SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



KEMET Corporation (NYSE: KEM ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to KEMET's agreement to be acquired by Yageo Corporation. Shareholders of KEMET will receive $27.20 in cash for each share of KEMET owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-kemet-corporation .

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Ladenburg's agreement to be acquired by Advisor Group Holdings, Inc. Shareholders of Ladenburg will receive $3.50 in cash for each share of Ladenburg owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc .

Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ GS: CARO ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Carolina Financial's agreement to be acquired by United BanKshares, Inc. Shareholders of Carolina Finanial will receive 1.13 shares of United Bankshares for each share of Carolina Financial owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-carolina-financial-corporation .

Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: CARB ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Carbonite's agreement to be acquired by Open Text Corporation. Shareholders of Carbonite will receive $23.00 in cash for each share of Carbonite owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-carbonite-inc .

