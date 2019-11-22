Media Advisory: Ontario Federation of Labour 15th Biennial Convention will set plan for escalating actions going forward

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monday, November 25, labour delegates from affiliated unions across the province are coming together under the theme "Power of Many" to build solidarity and formalize plans for escalating actions that will win an Ontario for all at the OFL Power of Many 15th Biennial Convention.



Delegates will discuss actions going forward, and they will also elect the executive officers who will lead the fight to stop Conservative cuts and cancellations that hurt Ontario workers and their families.

Â Event: Ontario Federation of Labour Power of Many 15th Biennial Convention Â Place: Sheraton Centre, 123 Queen Street West, Toronto Â Time: Monday, November 25, 9:30 a.m. â€“ 5:00 p.m. Â Â Tuesday, November 26, Wednesday, November 27, Thursday, November 28 9:30 a.m. â€“ 5:00 p.m. Â Â Friday, November 29 from 9:00 a.m. â€“ 12:00 p.m.





Convention highlights will include: Â Tuesday, November 26: Â 11:30 a.m. Hassan Yussuff, President, Canadian Labour Congress Â Â Â Thursday, November 28: Â 2:00 p.m. Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

For more information follow the convention blog at: http://ofl.ca/pomconvention2019/.



Power of Many is a campaign of the Ontario Federation of Labour and its allies in communities across Ontario â€“ working together to protect and win decent work, strong public services, and equality and justice, as well as safe and healthy communities and workplaces for all.

Founded 1957, the OFL represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information, visitÂ www.OFL.ca Â and follow @OFLabour onÂ Facebook Â andÂ Twitter .

Meagan Perry, Director of Communications

Email:Â mperry@ofl.ca Â l Phone: 416-894-3456

