Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Blue Capital Declares Special Distribution

Globe Newswire  
November 22, 2019 4:30pm   Comments
Share:

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH); ("Blue Capital") has declared a special distribution of $0.57 per common share, which is payable on December 20, 2019 to holders of record as of December 6, 2019.

About Blue Capital

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., is currently winding down its operations. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, previously offered collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market, leveraging underwriting expertise and infrastructure from established resources. Underwriting decisions, operations and other management services are provided to the Company by Blue Capital Management Ltd., a subsidiary of Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, Inc.), a recognized global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and a leading property catastrophe and short tail reinsurer since 2001. Additional information can be found in the Company's public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or at www.bcapre.bm.

Contacts
Investor Relations
Phone: +1 441 278 0988
Email: investorrelations@Sompo-Intl.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo