United States Lime & Minerals Announces Special Cash Dividend

DALLAS, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors, after considering the Company's cash and cash equivalents of more than $80 million, along with its current investment returns on its short-term investments, expected future cash flows, lack of debt, available borrowing capacity, success of the recent kiln project at its St. Clair, Oklahoma facility and expected future capital requirements, determined that it was in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders at this time to declare a special cash dividend of $5.35 per share on the Company's common stock. The total amount of the special dividend payment will be approximately $30.0 million based on the current number of Company shares outstanding and will be funded through the Company's existing cash balances. The special cash dividend is payable on December 20, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 6, 2019.



"We are pleased that our strong balance sheet and cash flows have enabled us to declare this special cash dividend to our shareholders," said Timothy W. Byrne, President and Chief Executive Officer. "After returning this cash to our shareholders in this manner and in this amount, we will still maintain our strong balance sheet enabling us to continue paying our regular quarterly cash dividends, as well as to opportunistically consider other uses for our cash, including potential acquisitions," added Mr. Byrne.

