Integer Announces Participation in the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
November 22, 2019 3:16pm   Comments
PLANO, Texas, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR), a leading medical device outsource manufacturer, today announced that Joseph Dziedzic, president and CEO, Jason Garland, executive vice president and CFO, and Tony Borowicz, senior vice president, strategy, corporate development and investor relations will present at the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 8:50 a.m. (Eastern Time) at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York.

The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast at:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1274019&tp_key=e7472ac50d

The webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast ends and will be accessible for 90 days following the conference at http://investor.integer.net

About Integer™ 
Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, and portable medical markets. The company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies and manufacturing to Medical Device OEM's to enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, it develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. Greatbatch™ Medical, Lake Region Medical™ and Electrochem™ comprise the company's brands. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.

Investor Relations:
Tony Borowicz
tony.borowicz@integer.net
716.759.5809

Media Relations:
Kelly Butler
kelly.butler@integer.net
214.618.4216

Primary Logo

