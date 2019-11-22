Market Overview

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of SciPlay Corporation Investors

Globe Newswire  
November 22, 2019 3:00pm   Comments
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") continues its investigation on behalf of SciPlay Corporation ("SciPlay" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SCPL) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

In May 2019, SciPlay Corporation held its initial public offering ("IPO"), in which it sold 22 million shares for $16 per share.

However, since the IPO, SciPlay stock has traded as low as $8.85, or nearly 44% below the IPO price.

If you purchased  SciPlay securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles/New York
Lesley F. Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
shareholders@glancylaw.com
www.glancylaw.com

