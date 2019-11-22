Class Action Reminder Against Domo, Inc. (DOMO), Infosys Limited (INFY) & Pareteum Corporation (TEUM) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484 . If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO)

Class Period: Shareholders who purchased Domo securities (1) from June 26, 2018 through September 5, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"); or (2) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering") commenced on or about June 29, 2018.

Deadline: December 16, 2019

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Domo was experiencing weakness in its enterprise and international businesses; (2) Domo's billings growth had dramatically slowed; (3) all of the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial results; and (4) as a result, Domo's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY )

Class Period: July 7, 2018 - October 20, 2019

Deadline: December 23, 2019

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company improperly recognized revenues to inflate short-term profits; (2) the Company's CEO, Salil Parekh, bypassed reviews and approvals for large deals to avoid accounting scrutiny; (3) management pressured the Company's finance team to hide information from auditors and the Company's Board of Directors; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM )

Losses: Shareholders who have lost over $100K

Class Period: December 14, 2017 - October 21, 2019

Deadline: December 23, 2019

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Pareteum improperly and inaccurately recognized revenue for certain customer transactions; (2) Pareteum's financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018 and quarters of ending March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019 were false and could not be relied on; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.