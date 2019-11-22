40% off CBD Products: Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale Offer the Lowest Prices of the Year

Lakewood, CO, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinite CBD today revealed the 40 percent savings for Black Friday and Cyber Monday beginning Friday, November 29 through December 2 for retail customers. For a full four days, buyers can take advantage of amazing deals on CBD oils, CBD capsules, CBD topical, CBD gummies, and more. Every product found on www.infinitecbd.com will be discounted. Not sure if CBD is for you? Looking for a cost-effective yet quality CBD brand? Need to start your holiday gift shopping? Looking to improve your health? Purchase during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend to instantly save.

No matter the demographic, Infinite CBD has the perfect CBD product for everyone. Athletes use CBD topical products on their sore muscles while others use to help manage symptoms from arthritis. CBD capsules can be taken to help ease travels or consumed on a daily basis to keep the endocannabinoid system activated. CBD oils are great for humans but can also be used for pets. Learn how CBD works with the body for a better understanding of the best products to purchase.

CBD Products for Everyone

Gifting CBD this holiday season will help friends, family, and coworkers to improve their quality of life. Purchase during Infinite CBD's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal to check everyone off the holiday shopping list. Buyers can utilize the Infinite CBD Gift Guides to help find the perfect product.

CBD Product Savings

The deals included below and many more products will be available between November 29 (Black Friday) through December 2 (Cyber Monday) at www.infinitecbd.com/shop.

About Infinite CBD: Infinite CBD is a single-source CBD isolate company based in Lakewood, CO. Infinite CBD provides 99%+ CBD products to online retail and wholesale customers in hopes to improve their quality of life. CBD or cannabidiol helps our customers manage pain, seizures, stress, anxiety, and more. Learn more about what customers say about Infinite CBD. Staffed with an in-house chemist, Infinite CBD ensures product formulations are accurate, made with quality ingredients and consistent.

Attachment

Ali Munk Infinite CBD 7206246542 ali@infinitecbd.com