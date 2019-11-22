Smithfield Foods Kicks Off 23rd Annual Mayflower Marathon Food and Fund Drive with 80,000-Pound Protein Donation to Local Food Banks

HAMPTON, Va., Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. donated more than 80,000 pounds of protein to kick off the 23rd Annual Mayflower Marathon food drive, benefitting the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank and the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore . Equivalent to more than 320,000 servings of center-of-the-plate protein, the donation will provide assistance to those struggling with hunger throughout Hampton Roads.



"We're very grateful for this continued support from Smithfield during this food drive and throughout the year," said Karen Joyner, chief executive officer of the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. "The Mayflower Marathon is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together to make an impact for those in need, and we're pleased to have Smithfield leading the way with such a significant donation."

Smithfield's donation was presented during the kick-off event for the 58-hour "drive through food drive," where community members can contribute directly from their vehicle at four locations across Southeast Virginia in Hampton, Virginia Beach, Yorktown, and Suffolk from Nov. 22–24. All food and monetary donations collected throughout the weekend will benefit Virginia Peninsula Foodbank and Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

"This donation from Smithfield is an incredible way to kick off this year's Mayflower Marathon," said Ruth Jones Nichols, president and chief executive officer of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. "Smithfield has been a strong partner in the fight against hunger, and we're eager for the rest of our community to come out and support this year's food drive efforts."

Headquartered in Smithfield, Virginia, Smithfield Foods' involvement with the Mayflower Marathon aligns with its commitment to support local communities, as well as the company's social purpose to alleviate hunger nationwide. Employees from across the company's local offices volunteered during the event, helping to sort and process incoming donations. Smithfield's donation of protein is part of the company's signature hunger-relief initiative, Helping Hungry Homes®, through which it has donated more than 140 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster-relief efforts, and community outreach programs across all 50 states.

"As a Virginia-based company, Smithfield is excited to once again be part of the Mayflower Marathon to help support our neighbors in need," said Jonathan Toms, associate manager of charitable initiatives for Smithfield Foods. "As we prepare to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with our own families, this food drive gives our community an opportunity to provide the gift of a meal for the thousands of individuals who struggle with hunger. We are proud to present this donation of protein during today's kick-off event and look forward to another successful food and fund drive throughout the weekend."

For information about Smithfield's Helping Hungry Homes initiative and a list of upcoming donation events, visit smithfieldfoods.com/helpinghungryhomes .

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories. Popular brands include Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan's Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook's®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly's®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus® and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About Virginia Peninsula Foodbank

Since 1986, the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank has been providing hunger relief to the cities of Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson, and Williamsburg, and the counties of James City, Gloucester, Mathews, Surry, and York. With the support of over 170 member agencies and programs, the organization has provided over 147 million meals. The Foodbank is a proud member of Feeding America, the Federation of Virginia Food Banks, and the United Way of the Virginia Peninsula. Our vision is to inspire hope by leading the effort for a hunger free and properly nourished community. For more information, visit us online at our website , on Facebook , and on Twitter .

About the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore

For over 35 years, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore has provided over 300 million meals to those in our community who face hunger. Through our programs, facilities, and large network of community partners, we "eliminate hunger" on a daily basis for many. However, we understand that our current work addresses hunger for individuals in the short term. It does not address the root causes which force individuals to return to a food pantry again and again. This understanding has led to the creation of a 3-year strategic plan aimed to move Hampton Roads closer to achieving the mission of eliminating hunger for those we serve—not only for the day, or for the week, but for a lifetime. For up-to-date information on the Foodbank, visit www.foodbankonline.org , Facebook , or Twitter .

