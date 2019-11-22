Dream Unlimited Corp. Quarterly Class A Subordinate Voting Share and Class B Common Share Dividend

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM UNLIMITED CORP. (TSX:DRM) announced today that its board of directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per Class A Subordinate Voting Share and Class B Common Share payable on December 31, 2019 to shareholders of record on December 13, 2019.



$0.0178 of the Class A Subordinate Voting Share dividend and the full portion of the Class B Common Share dividend are designated as eligible dividends for the purposes of section 89 of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

