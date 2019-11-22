Market Overview

Dream Unlimited Corp. Quarterly Class A Subordinate Voting Share and Class B Common Share Dividend

November 22, 2019
TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM UNLIMITED CORP. (TSX:DRM) announced today that its board of directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per Class A Subordinate Voting Share and Class B Common Share payable on December 31, 2019 to shareholders of record on December 13, 2019.

$0.0178 of the Class A Subordinate Voting Share dividend and the full portion of the Class B Common Share dividend are designated as eligible dividends for the purposes of section 89 of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Dream is one of Canada's leading real estate companies with over $16 billion of assets under management in North America and Europe. The scope of the business includes asset management and management services for four Toronto Stock Exchange listed trusts and institutional partnerships, condominium and mixed-use development, investments in and management of a renewable power portfolio, commercial property ownership, residential land development, and housing and multi-family development. Dream has an established track record for being innovative and for its ability to source, structure and execute on compelling investment opportunities.

For further information, please contact:

Dream Unlimited Corp.

Pauline Alimchandani Kim Lefever
EVP & Chief Financial Officer Director, Investor Relations
(416) 365-5992 (416) 365-6339
palimchandani@dream.ca klefever@dream.ca 

