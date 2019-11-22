DHG Expands in Washington Market

Charlotte, N.C., Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP (DHG), a U.S. top 20 public accounting and advisory firm, is pleased to announce the professionals of RyanSharkey of Vienna, Virginia will join DHG effective December 1, 2019. RyanSharkey's 50-person team adds strength to DHG's assurance, tax and advisory service offerings in the Capital Market building upon DHG's reputation for technical knowledge and industry intelligence.

"In addition to growing DHG's presence in the market, we are also seeking to expand our service offering capabilities in the tax and advisory service lines for the industries we serve," commented Matt Snow, DHG's Chief Executive Officer. "We are committed to building an optimistic, collaborative Capital Market team that has ongoing potential for high performance. Welcoming the RyanSharkey professionals not only supports this commitment but also adds a number of key client relationships and bolsters DHG's presence in the market."

Established in 2003, RyanSharkey provides tax, financial reporting, risk advisory and assurance services to entrepreneurial, growing middle market companies, both public and privately held, with strong industry intelligence in the government contracting, technology and life sciences industries. The partners and managing directors of RyanSharkey who will be joining DHG are Edward Ryan, David Sharkey, Tony Ricciardella, Michael Davis, Ashley Dunn, Fran Randall, Travis Sherman, Ricky White, Kate Desai and Sallye Williams.

"We look forward to continuing our commitment to our clients and our people as we begin a new chapter with DHG," said Edward Ryan, Partner and Co-Founder of RyanSharkey. "DHG's vision for the future, their people-focused culture and their strong industry alignment are reasons why we look forward to joining forces," said David Sharkey, Partner and Co-Founder of RyanSharkey. "We share an appreciation for similar values and culture within our firms and are truly excited about our future with DHG."

About Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP

With more than 2,000 people, Dixon Hughes Goodman ranks among the nation's top 20 public accounting firms. Offering comprehensive assurance, tax and advisory services, DHG focuses on major industry lines and serves clients in all 50 states as well as internationally. Visit www.dhg.com for additional information.

About RyanSharkey

RyanSharkey, LLP, one of the leading accounting and consulting firms in the Washington region, provides opportunities for our people and delivers the foremost accounting, audit, tax and consulting services for our clients. The firm's professionals deliver personalized insight and forward-thinking solutions that are strategically aligned with our clients' specific goals.

# # #

Alice Grey Harrison Dixon Hughes Goodman 704.644.4858 AliceGrey.Harrison@dhg.com