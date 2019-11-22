Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Energy Transfer LP (ET)

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Energy Transfer LP ("Energy Transfer" or the "Company") (NYSE:ET) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Energy Transfer between February 25, 2017 and November 11, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Energy Transfer investors under the federal securities laws.



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Energy Transfer's permits to conduct the Mariner East pipeline project in Pennsylvania were secured via bribery and/or other improper conduct; (ii) the foregoing misconduct increased the risk that the Partnership and/or certain of its employees would be subject to government and/or regulatory action; and (iii) as a result, the Partnership's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 12, 2019, the Associated Press reported that Energy Transfer's Mariner East pipeline project was under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation ("FBI"). Citing interviews with current and former state employees, the Associated Press reported that the FBI's investigation "involves the permitting of the pipeline, whether [Pennsylvania Governor Tom] Wolf and his administration forced environmental protection staff to approve construction permits and whether Wolf or his administration received anything in return."

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the January 20, 2020 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.