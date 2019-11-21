Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. Announces Merger Exchange Ratios for NDX Growth & Income Fund Merger With Mulvihill Premium Yield Fund

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. (the "Manager"), the manager of NDX Growth & Income Fund ("NGI") (TSX:NGI) is pleased to announce the exchange ratios for the merger (the "Merger") of NGI and Mulvihill Premium Yield Fund ("MPY").



Pursuant to the Merger, each holder of Class A units of NGI will automatically receive 0.812727 Class F units of MPY for each Class A unit of NGI held on the effective date of the Merger, being November 21, 2019. Additionally, each holder of Class U units of NGI will automatically receive 1.143674 Class F units of MPY for each Class U unit of NGI held on the effective date of the Merger, being November 21, 2019.

Class A units of NGI were delisted as at the close of business on November 12, 2019. Unitholders of NGI are not required to take any action to be recognized as unitholders of MPY. Details of the Merger are outlined in a management information circular dated October 2, 2019 that is available on www.sedar.com and www.strathbridge.com .

