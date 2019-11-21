Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.14 Per Share

Globe Newswire  
November 21, 2019 5:44pm   Comments
Share:

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company" or "First Midwest"), the parent company of First Midwest Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.14 per share.  This quarterly cash dividend will be payable on January 7, 2020 to common stockholders of record on December 20, 2019 and will represent the 148th consecutive cash dividend paid by First Midwest since its inception in 1983.

About First Midwest

First Midwest (NASDAQ:FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $18 billion of assets and $12 billion of assets under management. First Midwest's principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank, and other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services through locations in metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.

Contacts

Investors:                                                                    Media:
Patrick S. Barrett                                                          Maurissa Kanter
EVP, Chief Financial Officer                                         SVP, Director of Corporate Communications
(708) 831-7231                                                             (708) 831-7345
pat.barrett@firstmidwest.com                                      maurissa.kanter@firstmidwest.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo