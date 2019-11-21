Market Overview

Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Correction to Record Date for PSU.U

Globe Newswire  
November 21, 2019 5:00pm   Comments
TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. announces a correction to the November 2019 record date for Purpose US Cash ETF (TSX:PSU, "the ETF")). The press release on November 18, 2019 reported an incorrect record date for the ETF of November 28, 2019. The correct record date for the ETF will be November 27, 2019.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $8 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:
Matt Padanyi
Purpose Investments Inc.
Tel: (877) 789-1517
Email: info@purposeinvest.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

